Dharmasthala burial case: SIT to search for possible human remains at spot 13 as GPR arrives

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Dharmasthala mass burial case will search for any possible human remains at the alleged burial site no 13 by deploying the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) today.

An officer associated with the SIT told TNIE that GPR arrived in Belthangady on Monday and the same technology will be used to detect possible human remains below the ground.

So far, SIT has dug up 15 sites shown by the whistleblower in the case and found human remains in only one site - spot 6. A skull and other human skeletal remains were found on the surface of a site close to spot 11 which is now marked as spot 14.

There was delay in exhumation process at spot 13 due to presence of a dam, multiple electricity lines and proximity of the spot to the main road.