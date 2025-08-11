Eight-year wait ends, Bengaluru Namma Metro's Yellow Line now aims to benefit over 8L commuters daily

BENGALURU: After an eight-year wait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bengaluru Namma Metro’s much-awaited Yellow Line on Sunday, a key link aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity, particularly for commuters in the city’s bustling IT hub.

Part of Metro Phase 2, the 19.15 km stretch built at a cost of Rs 7,160 crore comprises 16 stations and expands the city’s operational metro network to 96 km. The new line is expected to benefit over eight lakh daily commuters in south Bengaluru and increase the overall metro ridership to an estimated 12.5 lakh passengers per day.

Commercial operations will commence on the Yellow Line from Monday (August 11).

The PM also took a ride on the new Metro train from Ragigudda to Electronics City for which he purchased a ticket through QR code-enabled ticket vending machines.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the 16-station stretch will have a travel time of 35 minutes end-to-end, with halts at all stations. From Monday to Saturday, services will start at 6.30 am from both terminals. The last train from Bommasandra will leave at 10.42 pm, while the final service from RV Road will depart at 11.55 pm. Trains will operate every 25 minutes initially, with reduced frequency after 10 pm. On Sundays, services will begin at 7 am. BMRCL has stated that service frequency will increase after more train sets are inducted.