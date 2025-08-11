Hassan, Mandya Top Gainers under AB-PMJAY in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Hassan, Mandya and Belagavi have emerged as top gainers in healthcare delivery under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Karnataka.

Hassan has recorded 10,65,825 hospital admissions since the scheme's inception in 2018. The district's performance accelerated rapidly in recent years, with 3.65 lakh admissions in 2024-25 alone, making it the single highest contributor to AB-PMJAY in Karnataka.

Close behind is Mandya, with 9,86,883 cumulative admissions, including an impressive 3.07 lakh in 2023-24 and 2.98 lakh in 2024-25, solidifying its place among the top beneficiaries.

Belagavi, with 6,34,513 admissions, has shown steady year-on-year growth, expanding from just over 6,000 admissions in 2018-19 to more than 2.06 lakh in the latest year. Mysuru, a consistent performer, has logged 6,13,065 total admissions, supported by robust infrastructure and awareness, while Tumakuru rounds out the top five with 5,07,315 admissions, reflecting strong gains especially after 2022.

These five districts together account for more than 38 lakh hospitalisations, demonstrating the effectiveness of decentralised implementation, improved public awareness, and increased hospital empanelment across the state.