‘I’m not 18’: Girl reports forced child marriage in Karnataka

CHITRADURGA: Showing remarkable courage, a school-going girl approached the Molakalmuru police station in Karnataka to report that she was being forced into child marriage by her parents. She informed the officers that she was under 18 and that all arrangements had already been made. The teenager also requested the police to stop the marriage before it took place.

“Based on the sensitisation work undertaken by the department of women and child welfare and police, I have come to the police station to inform about the child marriage,” the girl said.

She alleged that her parents and brother are involved in this. The police immediately swung into action and ensured that the marriage was stopped. The girl informed the police that all arrangements for the marriage were completed, and on August 17, the marriage was supposed to take place.

PSI Mahesh Hospet, taluk CDPO Naveen Kumar, then summoned the parents of the girl and advised them to stop the marriage. Meanwhile, the girl has been sent to the government home in Chitradurga as per the rehabilitation plan.