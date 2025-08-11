Married off as minor in Hosapete, girl retorts she will file complaint, mother kills her

HOSAPETE; A woman allegedly killed her 17-year-old daughter, who threatened to go to the police for marrying her off as a minor, in Hosapete town of Vijayanagar recently.

After the girl’s father filed a complaint on Friday, the police cracked the case within 48 hours and arrested the girl’s mother and her husband on Sunday.

The girl was married to Manjunath alias Dali (24) four months ago. But a few days later, he started harassing the girl. Unable to bear the torture, she threatened both him and her mother that she would approach the police for marrying her off as a minor.

The mother then strangled the girl to death and buried the body with the help of two associates -- Taran (20) and Akbar (21) -- near Mariyammanahlli bridge. The mother, Manjunath, and the two associates have been arrested under Sections 103, 85, 238, 61(1), 64(2)(i) of BNS and POCSO.