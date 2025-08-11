Karnataka

Nine Dasara elephants get ceremonial welcome at Mysuru Palace

For the first time in recent memory, the palace forecourt echoed with drumbeats and chants under floodlights rather than the morning sun.
Led by the Captain Abhimanyu, the jumbos received their honours at 6:50 pm in the auspicious Makara Godholi Lagna.
Led by the Captain Abhimanyu, the jumbos received their honours at 6:50 pm in the auspicious Makara Godholi Lagna.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MYSURU: In a spectacular first blush of Dasara grandeur, nine majestic elephants were accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Mysuru Palace on Sunday evening in a rare after-dark event that added a new glow to the century-old festival. Led by the Captain Abhimanyu, the jumbos received their honours at 6:50 pm in the auspicious Makara Godholi Lagna.

For the first time in recent memory, the palace forecourt echoed with drumbeats and chants under floodlights rather than the morning sun. The Dasara elephants Dhananjaya, Bheema, Mahendra, Kaveri, Kanjan, Prashanth, Lakshmi, and Ekalavya had arrived in the city last Monday from Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur, halting at Aranya Bhavan.

Mysuru palace
Dasara elephants

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com