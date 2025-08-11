PM Modi’s retort to Don: We are growing the fastest

BENGALURU: In a retort to US President Donald Trump’s “India’s dead economy” remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday asserted that India is the fastest growing economy in the world.

“In the last 11 years, our economy has gone from 10th place to top five. We are now moving rapidly towards becoming one of the top three economies,” he asserted at IIIT-B auditorium at Electronic City after inaugurating the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro rail and laying the foundation stone for Phase-3.

Attributing the momentum in the economy to the spirit of “Reform, Perform and Transform,” he said, “The journey to a Viksit Bharat will move forward hand in hand with Digital India and our next big priority should be becoming self-reliant in tech.”

Modi’s remarks were also aimed at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who had drawn economic parallels between the present NDA government and the UPA dispensation.

He said, “In 2014, India had only 74 airports, and now, there are over 160. Then, only three national waterways were operational, now there are 30. The country had only seven AIIMS and 387 medical colleges, but today, we have 22 AIIMS hospitals and 704 medical colleges, adding 1 lakh more medical seats in the past 11 years. The number of IITs has increased from 16 to 23, IIITs from 9 to 25, and IIMs from 13 to 21,” he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, over four crore pucca houses have been provided, while three crore more will be constructed. In the last 11 years, 12 crore toilets have been built, granting dignity, cleanliness and safety to crores of mothers and sisters, he claimed.