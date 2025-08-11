Karnataka

Preserve Vishnu’s memorial, Union minister Shobha urges CM Siddaramaiah

Vishnuvardhan played a pivotal role in bringing national attention to Kannada cinema.
Union Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje
BENGALURU: Union minister Shobha Karandlaje has urged CM Siddaramaiah to take urgent steps to safeguard the memorial of Kannada film industry icon Dr Vishnuvardhan, following the overnight demolition of a structure erected at Abhimaan Studio, where the late actor was cremated on December 30, 2009. Calling the incident “a wound on the hearts of countless admirers”, Shobha said the memorial was more than just a tribute, but a cultural landmark that inspired generations.

“It is heartbreaking that such a legendary icon, loved by millions, has not been given the honour he truly deserves, and that even his memorial could not be safeguarded,” she wrote in a letter to the CM.

Vishnuvardhan played a pivotal role in bringing national attention to Kannada cinema. Shobha urged the government to immediately acquire the land through the Department of Kannada and Culture, offer fair compensation to its owners, and preserve the site as a ‘kala grama’, a national-level cultural hub for art exhibitions, training, and tourism.

