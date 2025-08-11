Karnataka

Tourist escapes elephant attack at Bandipur National Park

The tourist reportedly tried to photograph a wild elephant that was eating tomatoes.
The provoked elephant charged at him and rushed to trample him under its mighty feet. Fortunately, the tourist, said to be from Kerala, survived the attack with injuries.
The provoked elephant charged at him and rushed to trample him under its mighty feet. Fortunately, the tourist, said to be from Kerala, survived the attack with injuries.File photo | PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

CHAMARAJANAGAR: A tourist had a narrow escape after being attacked by a wild tusker in Bandipur National Park, Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, officials said on Monday.

According to them, the incident occurred on the national highway passing through the Bandipur forest on Sunday.

The tourist reportedly tried to photograph a wild elephant that was eating tomatoes.

The provoked elephant charged at him and rushed to trample him under its mighty feet. Fortunately, the tourist, said to be from Kerala, survived the attack with injuries.

Forest officials are searching for him to ascertain his identity and gather more details.

Elephant attack
Bandipur National Park

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com