All set for Dasara: Jumbo Bhima tips the scale at 5,465 kg, emerges as 'heaviest'

MYSURU: A day after the first batch of nine elephants, led by howdah elephant Abhimanyu, arrived on the Mysuru Palace premises for training to participate in the Mysuru Dasara Jumboo Savari, they underwent their weight test on Monday morning.

Twenty-five-year-old Bhima (5,465 kg) emerged as the heaviest, followed by Abhimanyu (5,360 kg).

DCF (Wildlife) IB Prabhugoud said the weight test for all nine elephants was completed successfully.

“We did a medical checkup and found all the elephants to be healthy. Their weights are well-maintained, so there is no need to increase them. The male elephants have retained the same weight as last year. This test helps assess their health and determine if their weight or stamina needs improvement. We will prepare individual diet charts for each elephant based on their weight,” he said, adding that the results help decide the type of protein and special food the elephants require.

“We will meet with veterinarians on Monday evening to finalise the diet. Based on their recommendations, special feeding and training will begin on Tuesday,” he said.

Meanwhile, other Mysuru Dasara elephants Ekalavya weighed 5,305 kg, Lakshmi 3,730 kg, Mahendra 5,120 kg, Kanjan 4,880 kg, Kaveri 3,010 kg, Dhananjaya 5,310 kg, and Prasantha 5,110 kg.