All set for Dasara: Jumbo Bhima tips the scale at 5,465 kg, emerges as 'heaviest'

MYSURU: A day after the first batch of nine elephants, led by howdah elephant Abhimanyu, arrived on the Mysuru Palace premises for training to participate in the Mysuru Dasara Jumboo Savari, they underwent their weight test on Monday morning.
Twenty-five-year-old Bhima (5,465 kg) emerged as the heaviest, followed by Abhimanyu (5,360 kg).
DCF (Wildlife) IB Prabhugoud said the weight test for all nine elephants was completed successfully.
“We did a medical checkup and found all the elephants to be healthy. Their weights are well-maintained, so there is no need to increase them. The male elephants have retained the same weight as last year. This test helps assess their health and determine if their weight or stamina needs improvement. We will prepare individual diet charts for each elephant based on their weight,” he said, adding that the results help decide the type of protein and special food the elephants require.
“We will meet with veterinarians on Monday evening to finalise the diet. Based on their recommendations, special feeding and training will begin on Tuesday,” he said.
Meanwhile, other Mysuru Dasara elephants Ekalavya weighed 5,305 kg, Lakshmi 3,730 kg, Mahendra 5,120 kg, Kanjan 4,880 kg, Kaveri 3,010 kg, Dhananjaya 5,310 kg, and Prasantha 5,110 kg.
AGE-OLD TRADITION
Sairam and Co. — where the elephants were weighed — proprietor Ganesh Prasad said he receives an honorarium of Rs 50 for weighing a Dasara elephant.
“My father set up this weighing bridge on Dhanwantari Road 60 years ago, and we have been weighing Dasara elephants for the past 25 years. We take pride in knowing that the preparations for the Jumboo Savari begin at our weighing bridge.
Over the years, we have weighed and assessed legendary elephants like Balarama, Drona, and Arjuna. Arjuna alone used to weigh around six tonnes,” he recalled.
The nine elephants, welcomed at Jayamarthanda Gate on Sunday evening, are housed near Kodi Someshwara Swamy Temple. They will undergo nearly two months of drills, including regular practice walks from Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap. After participating in the savari, they will return to their respective forest camps.