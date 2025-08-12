In a first, Dalit granted entry into Kallahalli Gullarahatti hamlet in Karnataka

KUDLIGI/HOSAPETE : Thanks to the efforts of Kudligi MLA NT Srinivas and taluk administration, a huge milestone has been achieved. For the first time since Independence, a Dalit has been allowed into Kallahalli Gullarahatti hamlet in Kudligi taluk.

Villagers had refused entry to any Dalits, believing that it would bring them misfortune. Recently, they refused to allow a Dalit official to come into the village to conduct a survey. The officer informed Tahasildar VK Netravati, who, along with the staff, called the villagers and admonished them for practising such superstitious beliefs that are in direct violation of the Constitution.

The village is a border settlement mainly inhabited by the Yadav community, comprising approximately 130 households. Thanks to the tahsildar and MLA Srinivas, villagers finally allowed the Dalit officer to enter the village, letting go of their customs mired in superstitious beliefs.

Srinivas said following such practices, whether knowingly or unwittingly, are against the Constitution. “The villagers’ decision to welcome Dalits is a progressive step in terms of development and social justice, as such discriminatory practices are detrimental to society.

Netravati said, “After the Dalit officer was barred from the village, I instructed officials to hold a meeting with the villagers. We told them about the constitutional provisions and the potential consequences of carrying on with such practices. The villagers agreed to respect and welcome Dalit youths and groups into their community.” Apart from the ban on Dalits, the villagers also banish menstruating women into separate huts.