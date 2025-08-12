Karnataka SEP recommends sex education, RTE expansion

BENGALURU: The State Education Policy (SEP) has recommended the introduction of “comprehensive sex education” among the programmes designed for pre-university students (Classes 11 and 12) apart from a Comprehensive Curriculum for School Education.
The curriculum regarding sex education would go beyond basic reproductive biology to cover topics such as emotional well-being, consent, gender sensitivity, prevention of abuse, and ways to address the changes occurring due to hormonal changes, The New Indian Express learnt through multiple sources.
Explaining why the commission recommends it at PU level and not at Class 9-10 level, SEP members argued that younger students may lack the emotional maturity to fully grasp and contextualise the subject. Introducing it earlier, they said, would not be “grade-appropriate” and could lead to misunderstanding or misuse of the information.
SEP members said their recommendation also draws from the rising number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which reflect that many adolescents face assault and abuse without adequate understanding of consent and decision-making. They, however, believe this knowledge should be provided when students are at a “right age” and better equipped to process it.
Earlier this year, the State Government had proposed making sex education mandatory for students from Classes 8 to 12, with two sessions a week. The plan was first announced in the Legislative Council at the Belagavi session in December 2024 by Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa. Six months later, the minister had directed his department to prepare for its rollout, though, to avoid controversy, it was referred to as “adolescent education.”
On the proposed Comprehensive Curriculum for School Education, the commission said the current quality of textbooks falls short of the standards they expect students to meet, and that the reform aims to improve the overall quality of education. They said that they have also recommended the inclusion of content that reflects the socio-cultural context of Karnataka, which the commission believes should be integrated into the curriculum.