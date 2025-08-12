Karnataka SEP recommends sex education, RTE expansion

BENGALURU: The State Education Policy (SEP) has recommended the introduction of “comprehensive sex education” among the programmes designed for pre-university students (Classes 11 and 12) apart from a Comprehensive Curriculum for School Education.

The curriculum regarding sex education would go beyond basic reproductive biology to cover topics such as emotional well-being, consent, gender sensitivity, prevention of abuse, and ways to address the changes occurring due to hormonal changes, The New Indian Express learnt through multiple sources.

Explaining why the commission recommends it at PU level and not at Class 9-10 level, SEP members argued that younger students may lack the emotional maturity to fully grasp and contextualise the subject. Introducing it earlier, they said, would not be “grade-appropriate” and could lead to misunderstanding or misuse of the information.

SEP members said their recommendation also draws from the rising number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which reflect that many adolescents face assault and abuse without adequate understanding of consent and decision-making. They, however, believe this knowledge should be provided when students are at a “right age” and better equipped to process it.