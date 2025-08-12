KN Rajanna spoke truth about 'vote theft', but sacked: BJP

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Monday said the Congress was unable to digest that their own leader KN Rajanna exposed Rahul Gandhi’s claims on vote theft, forcing him to resign.

Vijayendra said Rahul Gandhi’s immature allegation against the Election Commission of India has become a joke. “Rajanna, one of the tall leaders from Schedule Tribe community who spoke the truth, has been removed. Rajanna was openly expressing displeasure over the Congress mismanagement and failures. The party high command was facing the heat because of this.”

Vijayendra said the pattern is clear. “In the case of ST Welfare Minister Nagendra, funds earmarked for the development of the community were siphoned off to finance the Congress’s election expenses. Instead of holding CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar accountable, the blame was placed entirely on Nagendra, and the matter was quietly closed,” he alleged.

Vijayendra said even when SC/ST MLAs and ministers gather informally for a meal, the high command dictates that such meetings cannot happen without their physical presence, as though leaders from these communities cannot meet independently.

“This is the true face of Congress. They are anti-Dalit, anti-ST, anti-democracy and anti-truth. It also exposes the hollowness of Siddaramaiah’s claims of championing the AHINDA cause,” he said adding that when leaders from these communities are targeted, he does not defend them. Instead, he bows to the diktats of the Delhi High Command to safeguard his own position as chief minister.

BJP Karnataka in its official handle on X posted: “All Rajanna did was to expose how Congress high command is lying and insulting Kannadigas by calling them a ‘fraud.’ Unless you have mastered the art of crawling in front of the dynasty, you cannot be in Congress. Hence, proved. Without lies, Congress dies. Proved again.”