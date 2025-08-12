Who is CEO to issue notice to Rahul Gandhi, asks Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: A day after the CEO of Karnataka issued notice to Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “Who is he (the officer)” to issue it.

Shivakumar said, “Let them issue notice. In the first place, who are they to issue it? We have the power to issue notice. They have the authority to conduct free and fair elections, but don’t have power to issue notices. We will respond to the notice legally.”

Shivakumar said the Congress is not scared of the Election Commission’s notice. “We have informed the EC about the irregularities in the elections. It is their duty to rectify those mistakes and initiate action as per law. We are not scared of notices,” he said.

“The EC can lodge a complaint if we have said anything wrong. We have only brought the election fraud to their attention. We have another option. But I don’t want to discuss it now. We have told them about the fraud. It is their responsibility to look into it,” he said.

Shivakumar said, “The officials have informed us that they have launched an investigation. We have also asked them for some information.”