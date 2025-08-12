World Elephant Day observed in Kodagu; officials stress importance of elephant conservation

MADIKERI: The tamed elephants of the three elephant camps across Kodagu received a special status on Tuesday as World Elephant Day celebration was hosted by the forest department. The elephants were decorated and worshipped as part of the celebration, even as the guests called out to protect one of the most intelligent species on earth.
Speaking after taking part in the celebrations at Harangi Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar, State Wildlife Board Member Sanketh Poovaiah said, "Discussions have been held with the chief minister and forest minister regarding the project in Kodagu, similar to the Bhadra Sanctuary initiative. This project aims to benefit three neighbouring districts by identifying thousands of hectares, installing railway barricades and releasing wild elephants in this area."
He stated that 4.15 lakh elephants are killed globally. "India is home to 27,000 elephants, with Karnataka housing 6,395, the highest in the country. Seven districts in Karnataka have an increased population of wild elephants. However, world elephant populations have decreased by 1.10 lakh since 2016, raising concerns. The importance of wild elephants in the ecosystem and the need for permanent solutions to the increasing elephant-human conflict, alongside scientific measures to protect the animals is the need of the hour," he opined.
The programme was presided over by Deputy Conservator of Forests of Madikeri Wildlife Division KA Nehru, who stated that the protection of wild elephants is not only the responsibility of the department or the government, but also requires the participation of forest communities, organisations and the public.
Madikeri DCF Abhishek, Thithimathi Division Deputy Forest Conservation Officer K Gopal and other forest officials took part in the programme. As part of the Elephant Festival, Sanketh distributed prizes to winners of the essay and painting competitions. Resource persons later provided detailed information about elephant conservation to students. The day was observed across Mathigodu and Dubare Elephant Camps too where the elephants were decorated and offered puja.