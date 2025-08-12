World Elephant Day observed in Kodagu; officials stress importance of elephant conservation

MADIKERI: The tamed elephants of the three elephant camps across Kodagu received a special status on Tuesday as World Elephant Day celebration was hosted by the forest department. The elephants were decorated and worshipped as part of the celebration, even as the guests called out to protect one of the most intelligent species on earth.

Speaking after taking part in the celebrations at Harangi Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar, State Wildlife Board Member Sanketh Poovaiah said, "Discussions have been held with the chief minister and forest minister regarding the project in Kodagu, similar to the Bhadra Sanctuary initiative. This project aims to benefit three neighbouring districts by identifying thousands of hectares, installing railway barricades and releasing wild elephants in this area."