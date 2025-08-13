Bengaluru impacted by climate change, needs collective solutions: Minister Eshwar B Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Tuesday said climate change is a harsh reality today, and Bengaluru, which was once popular for its climate, is also impacted by climate change. To ensure Bengaluru does not become a gas chamber like Delhi, quick collective efforts are needed.
Speaking at the first stakeholders’ conference of the Karnataka Forest Wildlife Climate Change Foundation (KFWCCF), Khandre said Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) funds will be utilised in a transparent manner. The funds will not just help mitigate man-animal conflict, strengthen corridors and mitigate the impacts of climate change, but will also be utilised to enhance green cover and undertake tree plantation work across Karnataka, including Bengaluru.
Khandre said Bengaluru has become a concrete jungle. Efforts are being made to clear encroachments and undertake afforestation. He noted that the city has grown six times in the past 25 years, due to which the groundwater table has depleted, there is unprecedented rainfall, and to meet the drinking water need of Bengalureans, water is being piped from distant locations.
He also pointed out that studies have shown that for a comfortable life a person needs at least seven trees, but that is not the case in Bengaluru which houses 1.40 crore people. Using corporate funds, the forest department will undertake afforestation and tree census in Bengaluru. Khandre said assistance from the business sector is needed for strengthening the green Karnataka mission, wildlife protection, improving degraded forests, lake development and creation of urban biodiversity parks.
Speaking to The New Indian Express on the sidelines of the event, Khandre said certain works which the department has been unable to execute in forest areas due to lack of funds under CAMPA from the Central government, can now be met using corporate funds.
Explaining the vision of the Foundation, Head of Forest Force, Meenakshi Negi said, it is to draw investment in scaleable projects and address the livelihood issues of people. The aim is to create a resilient sustainable Karnataka and provide science based solutions. She said today’s time CSR funding is around 8% to the green sector of which only 1% is dedicated to forest and environment, which needs to be scaled up.