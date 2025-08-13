Bengaluru impacted by climate change, needs collective solutions: Minister Eshwar B Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Tuesday said climate change is a harsh reality today, and Bengaluru, which was once popular for its climate, is also impacted by climate change. To ensure Bengaluru does not become a gas chamber like Delhi, quick collective efforts are needed.

Speaking at the first stakeholders’ conference of the Karnataka Forest Wildlife Climate Change Foundation (KFWCCF), Khandre said Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) funds will be utilised in a transparent manner. The funds will not just help mitigate man-animal conflict, strengthen corridors and mitigate the impacts of climate change, but will also be utilised to enhance green cover and undertake tree plantation work across Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

Khandre said Bengaluru has become a concrete jungle. Efforts are being made to clear encroachments and undertake afforestation. He noted that the city has grown six times in the past 25 years, due to which the groundwater table has depleted, there is unprecedented rainfall, and to meet the drinking water need of Bengalureans, water is being piped from distant locations.