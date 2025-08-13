Bills for gig workers, to name Bengaluru City varsity after Manmohan tabled

BENGALURU: The state government tabled the Karnataka Platform-based Gig workers (social security and welfare) Bill, 2025 in the Assembly on Tuesday. This legislation is aimed at protecting the rights of gig workers, placing the obligation on aggregators or platforms in relation to social security, occupational health and safety.

The Bill stipulates transparency in automated monitoring and decision-making systems to provide dispute-resolution mechanisms. It allows setting up of a welfare board, creation of a welfare fund for gig workers, and register workers and aggregators or platforms.

The Bill has been drafted at the behest of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi. It states that the labour minister will be the ex-officio chairperson of the welfare board, with the additional chief secretary or principal secretary or secretary to the government or his nominee not below the rank of joint secretary of the information and technology department, commissioner, department of commercial taxes, and chief executive officer appointed by the government, who shall be executive in-charge, will be ex-officio members.

Four representatives each from the body of gig workers and aggregators or platforms and two representatives from civil society who have experience working in the field are to be nominated by the government as members. A technical expert in data collection and IT systems may be invited when necessary to provide inputs.