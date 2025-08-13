BJP MP writes to EC on Ibrahim’s claims of purchasing 3,000 votes for CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya has written to the ECI, asking it to look into the allegation of former Union minister CM Ibrahim that 3,000 votes were purchased in the Badami Assembly constituency to ensure CM Siddaramaiah’s victory in 2018. In his letter, Siroya has submitted a link to Ibrahim’s speech, where the latter claims that votes were purchased in the 2018 polls.

“If the allegations are true, it indicates a serious violation of electoral laws and a matter of urgent public importance,” Siroya wrote, urging ECI to pursue the matter in a lawfully appropriate manner.

He urged Ibrahim to reveal how and from whom he purchased 3,000 votes to help Siddaramaiah win in Badami and also if votes were purchased during Siddaramaiah’s narrow win in the Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Siroya alleged that Ibrahim has been a close associate and advisor to Siddaramaiah for decades. Ibrahim, along with senior Congress leader BB Chimmanakatti, helped purchase the 3,000 votes in 2018 in Badami so that Siddaramaiah could win the seat, he charged.