Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede: LoP Ashoka demands resignation of CM Siddaramaiah, DCM and HM

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, terming them A1, A2 and A3, saying they should take responsibility for the death of 11 people in the stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

Speaking on the issue for about two-and-half hours in the Assembly, Ashoka said he held the government solely responsible for the tragedy. “If CM Siddaramaiah has any sensitivity, he should apologize to the people of the state. All three should take responsibility for this and resign, and CBI should investigate,” he said, suggesting that Law Minister HK Patil formulate rules to prevent such tragedies in future, and a House committee be appointed. “Justice should be given to the grieving parents,” he demanded.

Ashoka pointed out that the CM, on his ‘X’ account, posted an invite whereas the DPAR secretary advised against the mass gathering on the steps of Vidhana Soudha. RCB and KSCA, in their affidavit, have said the government invited them, he explained. “I have the event timeline and wireless log book... A small kid could grasp that it was a government event and who is responsible for the tragedy,” he alleged.

He lashed out at the CM, DCM and HM for continuing with the celebrations, unmindful of the casualties, deaths and injuries in the stampede. “Shivakumar was getting minute-by-minute information and could have stopped the event.