Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede: LoP Ashoka demands resignation of CM Siddaramaiah, DCM and HM

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, terming them A1, A2 and A3, saying they should take responsibility for the death of 11 people in the stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.
Speaking on the issue for about two-and-half hours in the Assembly, Ashoka said he held the government solely responsible for the tragedy. “If CM Siddaramaiah has any sensitivity, he should apologize to the people of the state. All three should take responsibility for this and resign, and CBI should investigate,” he said, suggesting that Law Minister HK Patil formulate rules to prevent such tragedies in future, and a House committee be appointed. “Justice should be given to the grieving parents,” he demanded.
Ashoka pointed out that the CM, on his ‘X’ account, posted an invite whereas the DPAR secretary advised against the mass gathering on the steps of Vidhana Soudha. RCB and KSCA, in their affidavit, have said the government invited them, he explained. “I have the event timeline and wireless log book... A small kid could grasp that it was a government event and who is responsible for the tragedy,” he alleged.
He lashed out at the CM, DCM and HM for continuing with the celebrations, unmindful of the casualties, deaths and injuries in the stampede. “Shivakumar was getting minute-by-minute information and could have stopped the event.
If it’s not a government programme, why did he tell fans to come to the stadium?” he questioned. He said that at a meeting at CM’s residence Cauvery, with advisers AS Ponnanna and Govindaraju, Siddaramaiah instructed them not to hold the victory parade but to conduct the rest of the programme.
“At the same time, the CM invites the Governor over phone for the programme at Vidhana Soudha. After the tragedy, he did a volteface and said he did not invite the Governor. Later, he said he did invite the Governor,” Ashoka ridiculed.
“If the gates of Chinnaswamy Stadium -- at least one of the seventeen -- were left open for fans, and lathicharge had not happened, the tragedy could have been averted. Who gave permission for a lathicharge,” he thundered, targeting Parameshwara.
He alleged that Shivakumar had indulged in a ‘credit war’ to take credit for the celebration. Shivakumar’s attitude is unbecoming as DCM, as he gave RCB unwarranted respect, he even went to the airport and received the players. “According to the Justice D’Cunha Commission, 515 personnel were deployed. But only 194 signed the bandobast register. Even when officials brought the deaths to the ministers’ notice, the programme did not stop. Was it necessary for the DCM to kiss the cup, hold it up and display it?” he questioned.