Dharmasthala mass burial case: No traces of human remains at site no 13

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) found no human remains at the 13th site identified by the complainant-witness in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case.

Due to the presence of electricity poles and a vented dam just a few meters from the site, the SIT had used Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) on Tuesday to assess underground conditions. Based on the GPR findings, exhumation was carried out in only a portion of the area on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the excavation work continued at the same spot and the ground was dug up for about 18 feet. Sources said it was dug up to 18 feet was huge amount soil was dumped on the spot during the construction of the vented dam nearby.

Heavy excavation equipment, including a large earthmover and a smaller digging machine, was being used for the excavation. Despite persistent rain, the team continued digging, following indications from the complainant-witness, who was present at the spot.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese, SIT SP Jitendra Kumar Dayama, and forensic experts monitored the ongoing operation.