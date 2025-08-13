Experts, environmentalists at Bengaluru event call for ban on mercury in health industry

BENGALURU: Strong calls were made by public health experts, government officials, civil society organisations, and environmental advocates against the usage of medical devices containing mercury at a panel discussion held by Foundation for Sustainable Health India (FSHI) and Consumer VOICE.
The event took place on Tuesday.
The experts highlighted not only on the obvious health hazards of mercury contamination on humans, especially children, but also cited India’s commitment to the Minamata Convention on Mercury.
Mercury’s usage in medicine is often limited to analogue thermometers and mercury-operated blood pressure monitors. In cases of instrumental breakdown and leakage of the metal, which is liquid at room temperature, one would run risk of severe contamination. This is true especially for children, who, when left unsupervised, might ingest the metal.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in partnership with WHO India, are phasing out mercury-based medical devices under the Minamata Convention, an international treaty aimed at protecting human health and the environment from mercury exposure.
Well-known environmentalist Akshay Heblikar laid tangible stress on the need to immediately transition into digital replacements for mercury-operated devices in medicine.
Dr. Lalitha, Professor of Community Medicine at M.S. Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital, said, “Exposure to mercury during pregnancy or lactation, or among women of reproductive age, poses severe risks to future generations. Eliminating mercury-based medical equipment and switching to digital and aneroid alternatives protects both people and the planet.”
“It is essential that all healthcare facilities strictly follow mercury spill protocols, invest in staff training, and adopt safer, mercury-free alternatives. Responsible action today will shield future generations from irreversible harm,” added Dr. V. Nagappa, former Senior Scientific Officer at Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.