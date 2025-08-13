Experts, environmentalists at Bengaluru event call for ban on mercury in health industry

BENGALURU: Strong calls were made by public health experts, government officials, civil society organisations, and environmental advocates against the usage of medical devices containing mercury at a panel discussion held by Foundation for Sustainable Health India (FSHI) and Consumer VOICE.

The event took place on Tuesday.

The experts highlighted not only on the obvious health hazards of mercury contamination on humans, especially children, but also cited India’s commitment to the Minamata Convention on Mercury.

Mercury’s usage in medicine is often limited to analogue thermometers and mercury-operated blood pressure monitors. In cases of instrumental breakdown and leakage of the metal, which is liquid at room temperature, one would run risk of severe contamination. This is true especially for children, who, when left unsupervised, might ingest the metal.