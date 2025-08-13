Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara: Karnataka will regulate online games based on report

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday told the Assembly that the State Government is keen to regulate online gaming platforms.
The government would take action after the committee led by senior IPS officer Pranab Mohanty submits its report in September, said Dr Parameshwara.
The online gaming market in India is more than $590 million, the House was told by IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge.
Dr Parameshwara said that youth are getting addicted to online games and betting, leading to social concerns.
He said in the last three years 347 cases have been booked related to online gaming.
This includes 84 in 2023, 104 and 159 cases.
In 2021, the previous BJP government had amended the Karnataka Police Act to prohibit online games. This was challenged by the All-India Gaming Federation and the Act was struck down by the High Court in 2022. The state government has challenged this before the Supreme Court.
Gaming refers to online games involving wagering, payment through virtual currency, electronic transfers and other means. Instruments of games include computer or computer systems, mobile apps, cyber space and other virtual platforms and software accessories for online gaming.
Dr Parameshwara was responding to BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar who asked why the government has not succeeded in vacating the stay order even after two years. He said online gaming companies are sending messages tempting people to play online games. Unfortunately, noted actors and sports persons are advertising on behalf of these companies.
people playing on platforms hosted on servers abroad: min
Dr Parameshwara said he had called a meeting with the online gaming people in April and formed a committee under Mohanty. He also pointed out the debate on whether it is a game of chance or game of skills. “We do not want someone to go to court and get stay or other legal hurdles,” said the minister. Kharge said people here are playing on platforms hosted on servers in other countries. These companies are saying no GST, No KYC required.