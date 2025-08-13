India’s 1st PPP model EO satellite constellation gets push

BENGALURU: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), under the Union Government’s Department of Space, on Tuesday announced the selection of a consortium led by Bengaluru-based PixxelSpace India (PSI) for developing India’s first indigenous constellation of earth observing (EO) satellites under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

IN-SPACe’s partnership with the consortium is aimed at designing, building and operating India’s first fully indigenous constellation of 12 state-of-the-art commercial EO satellites. The consortium, apart from PSI, will comprise Piersight Space, Satsure Analytics India and Dhruva Space.

The selection of this consortium was based on a competitive bidding process and three consortia were shortlisted after a technical evaluation. Besides the PSI-led consortium, there were two other consortia – Astra Microwave Products Limited, Hyderabad (with Bharat Electronics Limited, Sisir Radar and Spectragaze Systems), and GalaxEye Space, Bengaluru (with CoreEL).