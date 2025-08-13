Karnataka to have its first elephant corridor policy soon

BENGALURU: Forest minister Eshwar B Khandre has said that Karnataka will soon notify its elephant corridors for the first time. Karnataka, which tops the list of states in elephant numbers, has been witnessing increasing cases of man-elephant conflict. To address this issue, safe habitats have to be created.

Khandre told TNIE that the corridors will be notified through a policy. To ensure that they are protected, a contiguous patch should be maintained and for this, funds are needed.

He said views and suggestions of departments such as agriculture, revenue, horticulture and public works are being taken in this regard. There are many private properties enroute the corridors, which have to be acquired. Funding from corporates to acquire land for the corridors will be helpful, he added.

Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) PC Ray said the forest department has conducted surveys and identified around 53 corridors spread across 2,500 sqkm, which have to be secured. A proposal in this regard will be placed before the cabinet for approval.

Another senior forest official said Karnataka has two elephant reserves, but only a single notified corridor. A draft policy has been prepared and it is being discussed with all stakeholders. Once this is done, it will help connect the existing corridors in Tamil Nadu.

Based on the directive of the Madras High Court, the Tamil Nadu forest department, with the help of experts, is strengthening the elephant corridors and clearing encroachments. In the meantime, the Union government is working with state governments to create an elephant corridor connecting Maharashtra with Assam. So, if Karnataka identifies and clears encroachments and secures the traditional elephant corridors, then a contiguous patch across the state can be created, the official said.