‘Layout developers should provide sanitary service, water, power in suburbs’: Minister Byrathi Suresh

BENGALURU: Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh told the Council that developers who receive funds from the public and provide sites, must ensure they provide power, water and sanitary services, and the government will only grant approvals.

The minister was replying to Council member YM Sateesh, who stated that the government has created confusion in Ballari Urban Development Authority (BUDA) over the SC order on not giving Occupancy Certificate for buildings and sites that violate bylaws, is collecting taxes and not giving services like power, water and sanitary services.

Suresh said that after the sale deed and other documents are checked, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) verifies the papers. The layout plan, fire department’s no-objection certificate, and other permissions are checked, and if all conditions are clear, recognition is given for sites. “If the layout is under corporation limits, the civic body will take responsibility for supply of power, water and sanitary services, and also ensure maintenance. Developers who take crores of rupees to develop layouts and sites outside the corporation’s ambit, have to instal water lines, sanitary pipes and other civic infrastructure. The government will only give approvals,” he said.

The minister also informed the Council that the State government has recognised owners who do not have valid documents, and come up with ‘E’ for guarantee of their land records. He also stated that those in an unauthorised layout and areas that are public roads or access were given B-khata status; however, unlike owners of A-khata, permission for construction of approvals will not be given.

The minister replied to member Basangouda Badarli on 251 acres of Turvehal village and drinking water project-related works, saying that 60 per cent of the population is given water, and due to contractors taking the matter to court, 40 per cent is delayed. “We have approached the finance department for Rs 22 crore, and have permission to complete the project. We will complete it in six months,” he said, adding that a committee will be formed under the leadership of the chief engineer, and seek a report on poor water supply.