SAF selective in tackling communal issues in Karnataka: BJP

BENGALURU: BJP members told the Assembly on Tuesday that the Special Action Force, which has been constituted to tackle communal clashes in Dakshina Kannada district, is allegedly targeting Hindus, with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara responding that after the SAF was constituted and a peace meeting was held with all stakeholders, no communal cases have been reported. He said that the SAF is not a permanent task force, adding, “If we find there are no more communal clashes, we’ll accordingly dismantle the SAF.”

Mangalore City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath further alleged that the police are harassing common citizens, including the elderly and women during the night hours. There are cases where people with knives steal cows from homes. “Why isn’t this being monitored,” he questioned.

Responding to Kamath, Parameshwara said that when he interacted with doctors, businessmen and the media, he learnt that communal disharmony had robbed the place off its charm. The people are sending their children away to other places for education in fear, though there are a good number of educational institutions located in Dakshina Kannada. But with the SAF, things are changing, he mentioned

He further claimed that the SAF does not randomly visit houses. “We have given terms of references like those who indulge in hate speech and communal issues. The police will keep track of such people,” he said, adding that if there are any grievances against the police, they have to be informed, and action will be taken.

Separately, the HM said with Naxal activities on the decline in the state, the government is planning to dismantle the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF).