Six arrested for moral policing in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Mangaluru South Police have arrested six men—Ganesh, Shreyas, Chintu, Chandan, Nagaraj, and Ramachandra—for allegedly harassing a college student in an incident of moral policing.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday afternoon when the complainant, a PU college student, was at the service bus stand after classes. After her friend left by bus, she was speaking to a male relative of that friend when a group of seven to eight men confronted them. The accused allegedly hurled abuses, questioned her for talking to a man from another faith, and issued threats, prompting the youth to leave.

A police patrol vehicle soon arrived, and the student informed them about the incident. She later went home, told her family, and lodged a formal complaint with her parents’ support.

Following the complaint, police arrested six identified suspects and are tracing others involved.