To counter RTI hounds, Karnataka government mulls increasing fees

BENGALURU: Your right to know may get costlier if the state government would have its way.

The government is considering increasing fee per page to furnish required details to those who seek information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. As of now, price per page for RTI replies is Rs 2, and for BPL card holders, it is free up to 100 pages.

Law Minister HK Patil told the House on Tuesday that the government may consider increasing the fee per page. Patil said the purpose of the RTI Act is to bring transparency in administration. “The RTI Act was formulated by the Centre. But rules can be also framed by the state government,” he added. The issue was raised by Bailahongal MLA Mahantesh Koujalagi. Koujalagi said the RTI Act is being misused by some people to target officers and to get personal information.

“Some persons are asking for details from past 20 years or more. Officials are spending a lot of time on this,” the MLA said. Patil said so far, the state government has blacklisted 26 RTI ‘activists.’ He said no government official has, however, complained against harassment by RTI activists.

“If they complain, we will take action against them,” he said. The minister also pointed out that based on the Lokayukta recommendation the government had dismissed State Information Commissioner Ravindra Gurunath Dhakappa. Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar said RTI Act has been misused. “Some activists keep applying. There is a need to restrict their questions,” he said.

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said the RTI Act has become a tool to make money. He said there is a need for vigilance and bringing RTI activists under law. “You should see their (RTI activists) house, cars and they blackmail MLAs, MPs and officials,” the MLA added.

Meanwhile, advocate and RTI activist T Narasimha Murthy told TNIE that increasing price per page should not affect RTI activists, but questioned the rationale on which the government is proposing to increase the fee. “If the cost per page increases, then the government may increase the fee,” Murthy said.

On the other hand, if any government official faces harassment from RTI activists, they can approach the police station to file a complaint.