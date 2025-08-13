Two witnesses approach SIT in Sowjanya case; claim to have seen bodies buried

MANGALURU: Two individuals — one of them Sowjanya’s uncle — appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to record their statements in connection with the alleged rape and murder case.

Speaking to reporters outside the SIT office, Purandara Gowda said that between 2003 and 2017, while running a shop near the Nethravati bathing ghat, he witnessed bodies being taken from the boot of an Ambassador car and buried by two or three labourers near sites 1 and 13.

He claimed that at site 13, behind his shop, where a toilet once stood, he also saw burials taking place. One of the men, he alleged, resembled a key complainant witness in the case who has claimed to work there since 1998.

Another witness, Tukram Gowda, also alleged seeing a burial and said he would present full details to the SIT during his statement.