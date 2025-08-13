Karnataka

Two witnesses approach SIT in Sowjanya case; claim to have seen bodies buried

One claimed that at site 13 behind his shop, where a toilet once stood, he saw burials taking place.
The SIT excavates a part of Site No. 13 in Dharmasthala on Tuesday.
The SIT excavates a part of Site No. 13 in Dharmasthala on Tuesday.File Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

MANGALURU: Two individuals — one of them Sowjanya’s uncle — appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to record their statements in connection with the alleged rape and murder case.

Speaking to reporters outside the SIT office, Purandara Gowda said that between 2003 and 2017, while running a shop near the Nethravati bathing ghat, he witnessed bodies being taken from the boot of an Ambassador car and buried by two or three labourers near sites 1 and 13.

He claimed that at site 13, behind his shop, where a toilet once stood, he also saw burials taking place. One of the men, he alleged, resembled a key complainant witness in the case who has claimed to work there since 1998.

Another witness, Tukram Gowda, also alleged seeing a burial and said he would present full details to the SIT during his statement.

witnesses
Sowjanya case
Dharmasthala burial case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com