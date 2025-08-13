UK-India FTA: Mysore silk, coffee, sandal soap may make their way to UK

BENGALURU: Mysore Sandal Soap, Mysore Silk and Chikkamagaluru coffee could soon make their way to the United Kingdom, with discussions underway between the UK and Karnataka Industries officials as part of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Chandru Iyer, British Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala and Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia (Investment), said on Tuesday.
Iyer was speaking during a session on the FTA organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC). Harjinder Kang, Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, was also present during the session.
Iyer said the UK wants to be part of “the new modern India story,” which even PM Modi reflected on during his recent Bengaluru visit, which is why several British companies have invested in the state. India has been the second-largest investor in the UK for six years, he said.
He pointed to homegrown Karnataka brands that have expanded to the UK, such as MTR and Hatti Kaapi, which recently opened its first outlet in London. “We know that the first consignment of jamun fruit from Karnataka has gone to the UK. From a horticulture perspective, there are a lot of opportunities,” Iyer added.
He further noted that Karnataka has strong potential in sectors like gems and jewellery, textiles, and traditional crafts. “I would love to see Channapatna toys and Chikkamagaluru coffee being sold in the UK. These product lines have great potential, and it’s now for someone to take them forward,” he said.
On UK-based tech investments in Bengaluru, Iyer said details remain confidential but “the pipeline is very strong” and would provide significant back-office and job creation impetus. The proposed India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) could double bilateral trade by 2030, offering 99% duty-free access for Indian goods to the UK market and substantial tariff cuts on British products to India, the officials explained.
Kang highlighted that the agreement is expected to benefit key sectors on both sides. “Indian exports such as textiles, leather, footwear, marine products, and engineering goods would enter the UK market at zero duty, while India would reduce tariffs on 90% of British products, including whisky, gin, cosmetics, and automotive components,” he said.