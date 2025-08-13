UK-India FTA: Mysore silk, coffee, sandal soap may make their way to UK

BENGALURU: Mysore Sandal Soap, Mysore Silk and Chikkamagaluru coffee could soon make their way to the United Kingdom, with discussions underway between the UK and Karnataka Industries officials as part of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Chandru Iyer, British Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala and Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia (Investment), said on Tuesday.

Iyer was speaking during a session on the FTA organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC). Harjinder Kang, Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, was also present during the session.

Iyer said the UK wants to be part of “the new modern India story,” which even PM Modi reflected on during his recent Bengaluru visit, which is why several British companies have invested in the state. India has been the second-largest investor in the UK for six years, he said.

He pointed to homegrown Karnataka brands that have expanded to the UK, such as MTR and Hatti Kaapi, which recently opened its first outlet in London. “We know that the first consignment of jamun fruit from Karnataka has gone to the UK. From a horticulture perspective, there are a lot of opportunities,” Iyer added.