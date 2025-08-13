Unrecognised parties get notice in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Following the directions of the Election Commission of India, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to registered unrecognised political parties to submit their details on or before September 1, 2025, before they are delisted.

The ECI and CEO noted that there are 10 such political parties in Karnataka that have not contested any election for the last six years and have no elected representatives in any state legislative assembly nor have they contested bye-elections. The CEO in the notice also stated that the current address of the said parties is also not known.

The CEO in the notice, a copy of which is with TNIE, stated that it is evident that these parties cease to function as per laws of the ECI and the Indian Constitution, and Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, proposes to delist them.

Before taking the decision, the CEO has sought that the parties submit their representation, explaining why no action should be taken against them. The written representation should include the affidavit from the parties’ presidents or general secretaries, along with other supporting documents, which should all be submitted on or before September 1, 2025.

A hearing of these parties will also be held on the same day, attended by representatives.

List of registered unrecognised parties

Akhila Bharatiya Rytha Party in Hassan

Badavara Shramikara Raitara

Congress Party in Ballari

Bharatiya Rashtriya Mahila

Sarvodaya Congress in Dharwad

Dr Ambedkar Samajvadi Democratic Party in Chamarajanagara hobli

Jama Samanyara Party

(Karnataka) in Tumakuru

Manava Party in Hubballi

Praja Parivartan Party in

Bengaluru Urban district

Shubha Karantaka in Gadag

Young India Tangress Party in Bidar

Bhaarateeya Janashakti Congress in Udupi