50 students, one faculty of PU College in Kolar fall ill after dinner

KOLAR: Fifty students and one faculty member of Vidya Jyothi Private PU College in Kolar fell ill after dinner on Tuesday night. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when they complained of uneasiness and vomiting. All 51 were rushed to District SNR Hospital where 45 students are undergoing treatment as in-patients and five have been discharged.

Kolar ADC Mangala told The New Indian Express that the students developed symptoms a few hours after dinner. She, along with the tahsildar, visited the hospital and, in the presence of District Surgeon Dr Jagdeesh, interacted with the students.

They reported having dosa, chutney and potato fry for dinner on Tuesday. Mangala said that under the direct supervision of the tahsildar, a detailed inquiry will be conducted regarding food safety.

A team of officials has collected food samples for laboratory analysis, she added. Dr Jagdeesh confirmed that all those admitted are out of danger and are being treated for uneasiness, stomach pain, and fatigue.