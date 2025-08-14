Actor Darshan arrested after Supreme Court cancels bail in Renukaswamy murder case

BENGALURU: Hours after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail in the Renukaswamy murder case, popular Kannada actor Darshan was arrested by Bengaluru police on Wednesday evening from his wife Vijayalakshmi's residence in Prestige South Ridge Apartment in Hosakerehalli.

Three police teams were tracking Darshan's movements from Thursday afternoon. Darshan had come to the flat through the back gate. In order to avoid media, Darshan who was traveling in a red coloured SUV is said to have changed the vehicle enroute and before going to the flat. Police inspector Nagesh from Kamakshipalya police station and Subramanya from Govindarajanagar police station arrested Darshan after completing all the arrest formalities.

Darshan was taken to the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police station at 4.45 pm. In the morning Darshan's nephew Chandan visited the former's RR Nagar residence and reportedly took Darshan's clothes and other daily needs in a suitcase. Videos of Darshan traveling in the red coloured jeep and his friends in another SUV were being tracked.

In the meantime Darshan's fans also gathered near the apartment. The police are also bringing Jagadish and Anu Kumar from Chitradurga after they surrendered before the police.

S Girish, DCP ( Bengaluru West) confirmed the arrest of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, Pradosh, Lakshman and Nagaraj.