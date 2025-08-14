Belekeri scam: ED raids houses of Congress MLA Sail, two businessmen

KARWAR/HOSAPETE: The Enforcement Directorate raided the residences of Congress MLA Satish Sail in Karwar and two Hosapete-based businessmen on Wednesday morning, in connection with the Belekeri illegal iron ore export case. However, the MLA was in Bengaluru for the monsoon session when 20 officers in six cars arrived at his house at Sadashivgad early in the morning.

A Special Court for trying cases against elected representatives had sentenced Sail to seven years in prison with a fine of Rs 9 crore. Later, the Karnataka High Court had suspended his sentence. Sources said the raid continued till late Wednesday evening.

In Hosapete, the ED officers searched the houses and properties of businessmen Karadapudi Mahesh and Swastik Nagaraj from 5.30 am.

Mahesh, who also serves as a city municipal council member, resides in JP Nagar. He owns a free purified drinking water unit near Ballari Circle, where he also runs an office and a steel shop. ED officials were carrying out inspections at all three locations.

Nagaraj’s residence is located in Rajeev Nagar, with his office and a steel shop near the APMC yard. Searches were under way on these premises as well. More than four teams conducted the raids. Further details are awaited.