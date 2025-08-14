Dharmasthala mass burials: Report says whistleblower alleges orders came from temple

A former sanitation worker, who has emerged as a key whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, has alleged to India Today that he and a small team buried scores of unidentified bodies in forested areas and riverbanks over nearly two decades, under instructions from the temple administration. The fresh allegations have not been independently verified by TNIE. This report draws on India Today’s interview with the whistleblower and previously reported information.

The whistleblower named four others as part of his burial team and claimed that there were no graveyards used for these burials. “We used to bury bodies in forests, on old roads, even near riverbanks,” he said, describing a woman buried on Bahubali Hills and around 70 bodies at the Netravathi bathing ghat. He once again highlighted one site, referred to as Spot 13, which allegedly held 70 to 80 bodies. According to him, locals sometimes saw these burials but never intervened. “People saw us, but they were least bothered. We used to get orders, we buried the bodies. That was our job,” he said.

While the whistleblower said he could not confirm the causes of death, he alleged that many bodies bore visible marks of violence and possible sexual assault. “Some had clear marks. It looked like they were assaulted,” he told India Today, clarifying that only a medical expert could confirm sexual assault.

He added that the bodies ranged in age from children to the elderly, with a disproportionate number of women, around 90 out of every 100 bodies he claims to have buried.