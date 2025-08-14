Hand over Gavisiddappa’s murder case to NIA: BJP

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra has demanded that the state government entrust the murder case of Hindu activist Gavisiddappa Nayak to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). BJP members also created ruckus for sometime over the issue.

Vijayendra, who raised the issue during Zero Hour on Wednesday, said Gavisiddappa was in a relationship with a girl from another community. The person from the girl’s community had posted a photo of the weapon on his social media a day before killing him in Koppal on August 3.

“But the police did not take any action. Only after there were protests and a bandh was called, the accused were arrested after three days,” he said. On Wednesday, BJP members also handed over a memorandum to Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot urging him to direct the state government to hand over the probe to the NIA.

The BJP delegation also sought the governor’s approval to prosecute and initiate an investigation against Energy Minister KJ George in the alleged smart meter tender scam.

They alleged that George, in collusion with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) officials, committed numerous violations in the smart meter tender.