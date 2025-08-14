KEA revises choice entry, fee payment schedule for first-round UG CET/NEET admissions

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced a revised choice entry schedule for candidates allotted seats in the first round of UG CET/NEET courses. KEA Executive Director H Prasanna urged candidates to pay the fees within the stipulated time and secure admission to the allotted college without fail.

For Engineering, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary, B.Pharm, Pharm-D, Yoga and Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, Allied Health Sciences, Architecture, B.Sc Nursing, and Homeopathy courses, choice entry will remain open until 11 am on August 14. Fee payment can be made until 4 pm the same day, and the last date to report to colleges is August 15.

For Medical and Dental courses, the choice entry link will be active from 1 pm on August 14 to August 16. Fee payment is allowed until August 18, and candidates must report to colleges by August 19.

Those opting for Choice-1 must pay fees online, download the seat allotment letter, and report to the allotted college with all original documents. Document verification will now be conducted at the college level, and candidates must carry originals as per their claim category.