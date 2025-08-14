New law to take action against those who make hate speech: Home Minister G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that a new law will be brought against those who allegedly make hate speech that has hurt and incited communal sentiments in recent years.

“In the coastal region, communal harmony has been disturbed in recent years. Due to this, murders and violence are taking place. A special task force has been formed to curb this. Unnecessarily, hate speech and provocative posts on social media have led to violence. Therefore, a new law will be implemented against those who make hate speech in the coming days,” he said.

He said that on 11 June, a special task force was formed in Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Udupi to control communal violence. It is monitoring those who post hate speech and communal-related content on social media and is keeping a watch on potential communal violence. The special task force personnel have been trained in the use of intelligence and technology.

Apart from Bengaluru, Mangaluru contributes 6% to the state’s GDP. “Therefore, the task force is working to curb communal violence,” he said, adding that so far, no incidents of violence or harm to communal sentiments have occurred.

Terming comments against individuals and against an organisation in the background of Dharmashala as “sad”, he said such speeches should be monitored.