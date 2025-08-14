Pandemonium in Karnataka Assembly over fertiliser shortage

BENGALURU: The Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a pandemonium when a debate on the alleged scarcity of fertilisers turned ugly with ruling Congress and opposition BJP members indulging in ‘personal’ attacks and addressing each other in singular. Speaker UT Khader called both parties to his chambers for a conciliation meeting. When the House reconvened, Khader and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah advised legislators from both parties to introspect, display discipline and uphold the dignity of the House.

The trouble broke out when deputy leader of opposition Arvind Bellad presented the numbers on the supply of fertilisers by the Centre, terming it adequate, which was rejected by Agriculture Minister N Cheluvaraya Swamy.

Energy Minister KJ George called Bellad’s claim a lie and he was joined by Congress MLAs. Senior BJP leader Dr CN Ashwath Narayana intervened and said George did not reply to allegations of a scam in the smart meter supply in his department. “He (George) is inefficient. He failed to reply to corruption charges in smart meter supplies. Let him speak on that first,” he said.

Losing his temper, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hit back at Ashwath Narayana and it soon descended into an exchange of heated arguments, even as the two addressed each other in singular and termed the other “father of corruption”. Immediately, members from both sides stood up from their chairs and started shouting, calling each other ‘corrupt’. Appaji Nadagouda, who was in the Speaker’s chair, adjourned the House.

After the reconciliation meeting and resumption of the House, Siddaramaiah said, “Everyone from both sides, ruling and opposition parties, should introspect. They should not speak in a way that hurts others. I appeal to both sides to indulge in constructive criticism which we welcome. But use of unparliamentary words to settle personal scores is not correct.” But Shivakumar asserted that he didn’t want any advice from the opposition.