Suresh Kumar calls for urgent reform of government schools in Karnataka

BENGALURU: BJP MLA and former primary and secondary education minister of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar, has warned that the state risks “losing an entire generation” unless it overhauls its entire government school system.

“Education is the true strength to uplift the downtrodden,” he said, urging the legislature to treat education reform as an urgent priority rather than a distant goal.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Kumar highlighted a troubling reality. It’s the lower middle class and poor families that are spending nearly 20% of their income on private schooling because they fear government schools cannot deliver. “Ironically, many private schools are worse. We must restore faith in our government institutions,” he stressed. His vision includes setting up a model school in every gram panchayat, offering quality education from LKG to Class 12. “No child should be denied education because of poverty or geography,” he added.

Citing his visit to a government school in Wayanad, Kerala, Kumar said its quality stunned him. “If Kerala can do it, so can Karnataka. What we lack is not potential, but political will,” he asserted.

Though he has not yet visited Delhi’s much-praised AAP model schools, Kumar said the state should at least begin discussions in the Assembly to chart a reform roadmap.

On the state of teaching staff, Kumar offered a blunt assessment: 25% are outstanding, 10% unfit and 65% “fence-sitters”. The solution, he said, lies in empowering the best teachers to inspire the rest, backed by a full SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of the system.

Kumar also cited the example of philanthropist Dr Venkatappa, who pledged Rs 6 crore to build a modern school in Channapatna, but ultimately spent Rs 14 crore when costs escalated. “Such heroes should be celebrated and supported,” he said.

The former minister’s call has drawn a mixed response. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged the importance of the issue and agreed it merits an exclusive discussion in the Assembly. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, however, questioned Kumar’s record in office. “What was he doing when the BJP was in power? We are already implementing reforms to fix the rot that set in under BJP rule, and they are yielding results. Still, we welcome suggestions from everyone. We are deeply grateful to philanthropists like Venkatappa,” he said.