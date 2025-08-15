DCM claims conspiracy to tarnish temple town Dharmasthala’s image

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said there is a massive conspiracy to tarnish the image of Dharmasthala. “I believe in Dharmasthala and its administrative board. The home minister will explain the reasons for forming the SIT. This place has lakhs of believers, let’s not politicise this,” he told the opposition BJP in the Assembly.

“Why would the Congress intervene in this? Don’t drag the Congress high command into this. The Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala has been doing yeoman service, we have no doubt about it. Someone has alleged crimes due to an internal feud. When there are many complaints, the home minister or the government can’t ignore them. We believe in the holiness of Dharmasthala more than you,” he said.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy hundreds of years of legacy. It is not correct to tarnish someone just like that. It has all happened due to one complainant,” he told reporters later. “Many members have spoken about this issue. I have told them that action must be taken against those who mislead the investigation. The CM has also said that action must be taken against such people. I have information on this case. ‘Dharma’ must not be tarnished. Culprits must be punished.”

Asked about BJP’s allegation that the Congress was trying to tarnish the image of Dharmasthala, he said, “The Congress will not allow anyone to tarnish the image of any religious place. We treat everyone equally when it comes to religion.”

On the Supreme Court rejecting Darshan’s bail, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “I just learnt about it. The CM also informed this in the session. I was shocked too, but we can’t talk about the court’s ruling.”