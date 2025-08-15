Goverment will take action against whistleblower if his claims are false: Home Minister G Parameshwara

On BJP MLAs’ statement that women will hit the streets against the state government, Dr Parameshwara appealed to them not to give a political or religious twist to the case. “What mistake did the government make? We just want to bring out the truth. Neither I nor the CM nor the DCM made a phone call to the SIT chief,” he clarified.

The BJP MLAs alleged that the government had set up SIT because of pressure from some Left-leaning organisations and warned that people will launch an agitation against it for hurting their religious sentiments.

Dr Parameshwara claimed that he too has high regards for Dharmasthala temple and its dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade. Dharmasthala temple management under Dr Heggade has financially empowered lakhs of women through SHGs, he said.

Earlier, BJP legislators Arvind Bellad, BY Vijayendra, SR Vishwanath, Araga Jnanendra and others attacked the government over the issue and demanded that an interim report on SIT probe be tabled during this session. Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said the government should stop the SIT probe into the Dharmasthala case.