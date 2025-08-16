Karnataka government allocated Rs 96K crore for guarantees: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Expressing concern over 10% of the rich holding 80% of the nation’s wealth, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Friday said the state government’s ambitious five guarantee schemes were envisioned to bridge such disparity.

In his Independence Day speech after hoisting the national flag on 79th Independence Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground here, he said the state has allocated Rs 96,000 crore for Anna Bhagya, Shakti, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi and Yuva Nidhi schemes. “United Nations General Assembly President Philemon Yang too has praised the schemes,” he said. “To bridge the wealth gap, guarantees and other welfare programmes were introduced. The schemes have led to an increase in per capita income, and studies have indicated that women’s workforce participation has increased by 23%,” he added.

The state is spending Rs 1.12 lakh crore on welfare measures, including guarantees.

“Karnataka is 1st in per capita income, and in the past decade, it has achieved a growth of 101%. It is already India’s IT capital, and it is now stepping forward to become the world’s Capital of Innovation. The state attracts the second highest foreign direct investment in the country,” he pointed out.

In all, 44,166 acres in 18 industrial areas have been declared special investment regions, and investors have expressed interest in bringing investments of Rs 10 lakh crore, he said.

Rs 65,000 crore has been allocated to the education sector, while steps are being taken to bring a comprehensive State Education Policy, he said.

He said, “The Platform-based Gig Workers Bill which covers 5 lakh gig workers will be implemented. An insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh will be given to these workers.”

He said, “The state has made significant achievements in the services sector, which contributes 66.7% to our Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).”