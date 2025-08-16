Minister M B Patil: Yatnal’s habit of making derogatory remarks must be stopped

VIJAYAPURA: Hitting out at MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for making derogatory remarks against Muslim women, District Minister M B Patil said he will discuss with the chief minister, home minister and law minister on taking strong legal action against the expelled BJP leader.

Yatnal’s habit of making irresponsible, derogatory and inflammatory statements must be stopped, he told reporters after participating in the Independence Day programme on Friday.

Yatnal had recently announced Rs 5 lakh for Hindu boys to marry Muslim girls. The statement received wide-spread criticism and Muslims in particular have demanded strong action against him from the Congress government.

“Whatever Yatnal has said is highly condemnable and extremely disgusting. It only shows his cheap and nasty mindset towards women. Being in a responsible position, he must desist from issuing such disgusting and outrageous statements that could cause communal tension,” Patil said.

He said nobody will object to Yatnal if he criticises the government on development or the Congress for that matter. But Yatnal is bringing women and religion to play dirty politics which is certainly unacceptable, the minister retorted.