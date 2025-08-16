SIT probe will not tarnish image of temple town: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said the ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala has not tarnished the image of the temple town.

“The SIT probe is transparent. It has no connection to the temple. Sanctity of the Manjunatha Swamy temple has not been violated. They have not dug inside the Dharmasthala Kshetra but in deep forest,” he told reporters in Mangaluru, in response to allegations that there’s an attempt to tarnish the image of the temple. “The BJP is twisting the facts and purposely damaging the reputation of the Kshetra. How does bringing out truth affect the sanctity of the temple? Devotees will not lose faith in God so easily.”

The minister said the SIT is conducting a transparent and unbiased probe to bring out the truth without bowing to any pressure. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara will issue a statement on the probe during the Assembly session on Monday (August 18).

“Our aim is to bring out the truth. The police will decide what action needs to be taken further. The allegations made in this case are very serious. Hence through the SIT probe, we will find out the truth. We will keep the truth before the people as per the evidence submitted,” he said.