Visit to Western Ghats may soon require e-pass

BENGALURU: In a bid to manage tourism sustainably and protect the Western Ghats, several popular tourist destinations, including Ooty and Kodaikanal, are now considering the adoption of a green pass or e-pass.

A detailed carrying capacity study is also being undertaken to ensure there is no further damage to the Western Ghats, similar to what happened in Uttarakhand and other Himalayan regions. The Western Ghats Task Force Committee (WGTFC) was entrusted with the task of undertaking the carrying capacity study of the Ghats. In a recently submitted assessment report, the committee has suggested the introduction of a pass to popular tourist destinations in 10 districts of Karnataka, mainly Kodagu, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Shivamogga, Mangaluru, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi.

Citing the example of Kodagu, forest and district administration officials said there are many roads leading to multiple homestays and resorts. All roads cannot be barricaded and checked, whereas in Ooty and Kodaikanal, it is much easier as roads to the two places are defined. “Regulation is needed. The number of visitors to Kodagu is on the rise, and crowd management is becoming difficult. Restrictions are in place on trekking routes with the introduction of a registration process, but not for all places,” said a Kodagu district administration official.

“The report is before the government. The opinion of all stakeholders will be taken. The introduction of e-pass will regulate tourism, control illegal activities, help in crowd management and safety,” WGTFC chairman Mohammad Tabrez Shariff told TNIE.

“A balance between development and conservation needs to be drawn. Landslides are not limited to the Himalayan regions. There have been multiple incidents in South India also,” another committee member said.