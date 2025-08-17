As tiger tourism thrives outside forests, village economies prosper in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Tiger tourism is no longer limited to tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries. Villagers, locals and young entrepreneurs are making the most of the rising tiger population wandering outside forest boundary to draw tourists. The forest department is now working to promote it in some areas, regulate it in others and use it as a tool to boost tribal relocation.

Antarsanthe, a village near Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, has become a popular tiger tourism destination. There are home stays, hotels and resorts to suit all budgets.

Not getting accommodation within the tiger reserve, many tourists stay in Antarsanthe and book the forest department’s safari rides, which may not guarantee tiger sighting, but a good experience.

“Five years back I took this small home stay from a villager on rent. I suffered losses for the first couple of years. Now I am making profit. Most of my guests are from Bengaluru and Mysuru. They stay here and book safari buses or jeeps,” said Raveesh K, from Mysuru who is operating a home stay in Antarsanthe.

The tale of Kamanna, a villager, is no different. “My brother and I built a small home stay, as large constructions are not permitted due to strict forest rules. Staying here needs no season. There are no restrictions like in forest areas on night travel. People are taken for night and early morning safaris in the forest periphery and most of my guests have seen a tiger.” Villagers also offer tiger and floriculture tourism experience.