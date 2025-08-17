CM Siddaramaiah: 10 years of Act, changes in lives of SC/STs not up to mark

Citing an evaluation done by the Institute for Social and Economic Change on the implementation of SCSP/TSP Act, he said Karnataka is ahead of other states in various criteria. In all, 39 taluks with a high population of SC/STs have been identified and a survey conducted to identify education, health, living standards and poverty eradication in these areas, he informed.

“As per the Act, a minimum of 24.1% of the grant has to be allocated every year, but during 2019-20, lesser amount was released (during the BJP rule),” he said.

He said the Act’s implementation should be reviewed as its purpose is to allocate a budget proportionate to SC/ST population, improve their social and economic conditions, standard of living and develop housing.

Last year, Rs 38,793 crore was released for SCSP/TSP welfare programmes, of which Rs 38,717 crore was spent, achieving 97% success. The Centre was expected to release Rs 880 crore, but did not, he said. He instructed officials to get the fund released.

“This year, Rs 42,017.51 crore has been allocated. An action plan should be formulated to spend this grant effectively. Negligent officers should be punished,” he added.