KN Rajanna to meet Venugopal in his bid to make comeback

BENGALURU: Former minister KN Rajanna, who has asserted that he will come back as a minister, has pinned his hopes on All-India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, who is considered Man Friday of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, sources said.

Rajanna was recently sacked from the ministry as he indirectly criticised Rahul, who had launched a ‘vote theft’ campaign from Bengaluru against BJP and ECI. Following Rahul’s instructions over phone, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had to sack Rajanna, despite the latter being his confidante.

Rajanna is banking on Venugopal as he has burnt bridges with the other AICC general secretary, in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, who had rapped the then minister for holding meetings with the party MLAs.

Rajanna is now planning to go to New Delhi after the Assembly session and meet Venugopal as LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to give him an appointment.

Rajanna, meanwhile, gained the sympathy of different quarters, including opposition BJP, ST community and its religious head Sri Prasannandapuri Swamiji.