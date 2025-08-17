Nagarthpete fire: Building owner, son arrested after five killed

BENGALURU: The building owner and his son were arrested in connection with the devastating fire that broke out in a plastic articles manufacturing unit near KR Market here, killing five people, including a family of four, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested building owner Balakrishnayya Shetty and his son Sandeep Shetty after registering a case against them for unauthorised construction, absence of safety measures, and negligence in implementing fire safety precautions.

The blaze, which erupted around 2.30 am on Saturday in the ground-floor warehouse, quickly spread to the upper floors.